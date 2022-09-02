Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,345,000 after purchasing an additional 135,957 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

ACIW stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.06. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

