Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,185 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEKE stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of -1.98.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

