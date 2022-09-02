Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 640 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $18.22 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

