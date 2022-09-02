Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 780 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 1,072.00%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

