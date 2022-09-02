Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VEA stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.