Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,210 MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $42.89.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -138.89%.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

