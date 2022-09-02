Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $6,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Datadog Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9,723.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,033,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,033,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

