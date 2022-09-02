Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

