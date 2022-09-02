Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.