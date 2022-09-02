Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,251.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 0.9 %

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

NYSE FBP opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

