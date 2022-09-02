Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 83.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $133,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $133,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 324,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,650 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.44%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.