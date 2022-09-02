Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $97.25 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.70 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Stephens lifted their target price on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.