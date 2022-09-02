Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $175.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.83. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.72 and a 12-month high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.