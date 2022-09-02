Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 13,669 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FCPT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.