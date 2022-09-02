Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,640 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 19.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 237,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $476,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 0.9 %

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.17 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,159 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,159 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,251.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,000 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

