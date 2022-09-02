Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Kelly Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,454,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kelly Services by 114.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,347 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kelly Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KELYA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

KELYA stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $607.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Donald R. Parfet acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

