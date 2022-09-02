Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 27,960 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 27,960 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $4,000,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Foot Locker by 332.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Foot Locker by 30.6% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,271 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

