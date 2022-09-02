Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 27,960 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 27,960 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $111,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,096 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,088 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,554 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $24,370,000 after buying an additional 86,406 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after buying an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 332,047 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $36.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

FL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

