Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,676 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $226.18 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

