Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 410 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 74,078 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in ATI by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 488.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 40,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $381,220. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ATI. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.