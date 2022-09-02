Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 420 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CTS by 17.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,036 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 382,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CTS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTS. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

