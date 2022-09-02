Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 420 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in CTS by 119.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 0.80. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

