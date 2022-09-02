Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $108.06 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $199.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average of $131.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

