Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after purchasing an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.73. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

