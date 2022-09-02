Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Glaukos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $935,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.78. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

