Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Natera by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Natera by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Natera by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,531.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $49.05 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

