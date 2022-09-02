Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $44.12.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.