Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 283,407 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 533,400 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,452,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,847,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 505,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after acquiring an additional 204,045 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

KB Home Trading Down 1.4 %

KB Home stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

