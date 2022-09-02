CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $4,261,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.81.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $172.97 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.