CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.81.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $172.97 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

