CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Citigroup

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.81.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.3 %

CRWD stock opened at $172.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $384,930,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

