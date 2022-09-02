CSFB Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price to C$39.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.82.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 3.7 %

LB opened at C$34.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.24. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$33.83 and a 12 month high of C$45.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.74.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

