CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Short Interest Update

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 476,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get CVRx alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 962,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 343,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Stock Performance

About CVRx

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. CVRx has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $19.74.

(Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

Featured Articles

