DA Davidson Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $40.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.35.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.57. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $87,681.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,168,895 shares of company stock valued at $46,796,931 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,106,000. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,532,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

