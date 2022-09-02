Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,082,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 94,447 shares of company stock worth $10,195,839. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9,723.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

