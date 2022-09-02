Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 136,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 717,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.44 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin Gallander sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,000. In related news, Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter acquired 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,883,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$732,450. Also, Director Benjamin Gallander sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,000.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

