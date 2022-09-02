Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €71.30 ($72.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DHER stock opened at €39.57 ($40.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.72. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a one year high of €134.95 ($137.70).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

