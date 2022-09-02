Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,500 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 838,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DESP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,578,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,759 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,672,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 912,482 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 554,641 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,567,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 375,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 861,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 327,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Stock Down 1.1 %

DESP opened at $7.82 on Friday. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $557.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

