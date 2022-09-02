Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target to €43.00

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €50.50 ($51.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Post from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($64.49) to €56.70 ($57.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.85.

Deutsche Post Stock Down 1.9 %

DPSGY opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.17. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

