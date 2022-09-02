Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

FRA:DPW opened at €35.63 ($36.36) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($42.16). The company’s 50 day moving average is €37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.09.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

