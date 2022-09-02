Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 56,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $172.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a one year low of $163.90 and a one year high of $234.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.39.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

