Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Dillard’s Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DDS stock opened at $289.27 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $167.03 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.45.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 36.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.62%.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after buying an additional 178,137 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 121.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 47,775 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Recommended Stories

