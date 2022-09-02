Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) President Sells $187,800.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Rating) President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DRCT opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.49.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Analysts forecast that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Direct Digital to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Direct Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

