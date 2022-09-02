Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) President Sells $187,800.00 in Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Direct Digital Trading Up 1.0 %

DRCT opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.49.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Analysts forecast that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

DRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Direct Digital to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Direct Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Direct Digital

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.