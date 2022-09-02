Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) President Sells $187,800.00 in Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Direct Digital Trading Up 1.0 %
DRCT opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.49.
Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Analysts forecast that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
