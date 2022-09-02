Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,302 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $35,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $371.62 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.19.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.04.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

