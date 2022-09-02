Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $683.63

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 683.63 ($8.26) and last traded at GBX 684.63 ($8.27), with a volume of 36725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($8.46).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 906.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 805.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 940.01.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Arja Taaveniku bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 807 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £48,420 ($58,506.52). In other Dunelm Group news, insider Karen Witts bought 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83). Also, insider Arja Taaveniku bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 807 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £48,420 ($58,506.52).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

