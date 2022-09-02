Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 686,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,108 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period.

EFT stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

