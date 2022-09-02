Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.87

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 51637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EXK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Endeavour Silver Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $517.69 million, a P/E ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.