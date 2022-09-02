Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.87

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 51637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

EXK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.69 million, a P/E ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

