Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.76

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.76 and last traded at C$3.84, with a volume of 54594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$680.77 million and a PE ratio of 41.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.02.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Bradford Cooke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.91 per share, with a total value of C$39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,032,881 shares in the company, valued at C$4,038,564.71.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

