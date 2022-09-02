EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in EnerSys by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in EnerSys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,098,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,910,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.1 %

EnerSys Announces Dividend

ENS stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

