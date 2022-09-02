ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €17.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($18.88) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st.

ENI Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.69 ($11.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.81. ENI has a 1-year low of €10.28 ($10.49) and a 1-year high of €14.80 ($15.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

